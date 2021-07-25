Govt engaged in active discussions with farmers’ Unions to resolve farm law issues says, Agriculture Minister
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates ISBT in Shillong

AMN / SHILLONG

Union Home minister Amit Shah today inaugurated the Inter State Bus Terminus at Mawiong located in the outskirts of Shillong city in the presence of DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma including other State Cabinet ministers and officials of the Government.

The Union Home Minister stated that the Central Government will connect all the capitals of the north eastern states with railway and air connectivity by 2023- 2024.

He said that the ISBT will be centre for economy, adding the Government has worked hard for development of the State since 2014. It will lead Meghalaya and the other North eastern states to path of development, the Union Minister added.

The ISBT was constructed with an estimated cost of about 48 crore rupees funded by the North Eastern Council under the DoNER Ministry at 90/10 pattern with the State Government.

