Home Minister Amit Shah addresses rally in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Assembly Elections host of star campaigners and senior leaders of different political parties are addressing public meetings and rallies. Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Garo Badha in West Garo Hills. Mr Shah reiterated that BJP is committed to giving corruption-free and transparent governance in Meghalaya. He said Meghalaya is in bad condition due to misrule and corruption of the NPP government. Mr Shah said if voted to power BJP will institute an investigation of all corruption cases by a commission headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court. The BJP leader alleged that both Conrad K Sangma and Mukul Sangma have failed to fulfil the expectations of the people of Meghalaya. The Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established peace and tranquillity in the North East executing successful dialogue with militant and extremist groups.

On the other hand leaders of Trinmool Congress, National People’s Party (NPP), Congress, United Democratic Party (UDP) and VPP are also holding public meetings in poll-bound areas. Trinmool Congress leader and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, NPP president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma are trying hard to garner support for their candidates. Senior Congress leader Alka Lamba said that BJP was earlier part of the ruling MDA coalition and it is equally responsible for the backwardness of Meghalaya.

Election campaigning has gained momentum in Nagaland which is going to polls on February 27th. A host of star campaigners from the Centre will arrive in Nagaland today to campaign for the BJP candidates in various districts. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressed a rally in Mon town today.