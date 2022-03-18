FreeCurrencyRates.com

Holy Shab-e-Barat tonight

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, being observed throughout the sub continent tonight with due religious fervour and devotion.

Muslims consider Shab-e-Barat as one of the three most sacred nights and believe that on this night Almighty Allah decides the fate of all human beings fixing their ‘rizq’ (livelihood) for the next year.
The Muslim devotees would spend the night at mosques and homes offering prayers, reciting from the holy Quran and seeking blessings to Allah for long life, peace, progress and happiness for themselves, their families, relatives and friends as well nation and the Muslim Ummah.

On the night, the devotees across the country would visit graves and pray for their beloved ones seeking their eternal peace. Many people will also visit Mazars and shrines all over the country.

Many families will prepare different traditional foods and halwas

A good number of Muslims will observe fast on the following day. They will distribute food and sweets among the neighbours and the poor. Besides, food and money will be distributed among the destitute people on the occasion.

