Holy Ramazan begins in India and its neighbouring countries

AMN / WEB DESK

The holy month of Ramazan will begin in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh tomorrow Sunday as the new moon was sighted in the sky in several parts of the subcontinent today.

For last two yeas COVID-19 pandemic forced Muslims around the world to observe the holy month of Ramadan under lockdown. They were deprived of the chance to spend time with their extended families and enjoy the tradition of breaking the fast together.

Now many restrictions and precautions have been relaxed, including social-distancing rules, travel bans are being lifted, and a semblance of normality is beginning to return to daily life. As a result, many Muslims around the world will, for the first time since 2019, once again be free to observe Ramadan in the ways they are used to.

Muslims are meant to fast from dawn to dusk during the lunar month, a time of restraint and austerity.

Muslim Ummah observes the month with due religious fervor to attain self-restraint, self-rectification and forgiveness, he said fasting plays a vital role in establishing sympathy, amity and brotherhood among all, including the rich and the poor.

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is a time when Muslims around the world focus on prayers, fasting, giving to charity and religious devotion.

Fasting not only entails the elimination of food during the hours of sunlight, but also drinking (all beverages, including water), smoking, sex and “impure thoughts”, which can include violence, sexual thoughts and curse words.

Iftar traditions around the world

Traditionally Iftar starts with dates and water, which leads to an Iftar-special spread consisting of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Egypt celebrates Iftar with colourful lanterns, while in Pakistan, people visit the local bazaar for the chaand raat celebrations. In India, people celebrate Iftar with dates, freshly cut fruits and fruit juice, followed by fried delicacies such as pakodas and samosas.