Holi, being celebrated across India today

Prez, VP, PM greet people on Holi

India celebrates festival of colours Holi

AMN / WEB DESK

Holi also known as the festival of colours, is being celebrated throughout the country today. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and marks the onset of the Spring season.

On this day, people smear each other with natural colours, exchange greetings and savour sweets on the occasion. Revellers hit the streets, dancing to the popular songs as children splash colour balloons to celebrate the festival.

As people gear up for Holi, Health Experts and doctors have advised them to celebrate the festival of colours by observing COVID-appropriate behaviour as the coronavirus is still prevalent.

Doctors have suggested a few tips to the people to play safe Holi. Head of Department Dermatology at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, Dr. Kabir Sardana advised the people to use only organic colours without any chemicals. He also advised the people to put coconut oil on body parts half an hour before playing holi.

The Holi celebrations begin with Holika Dahan, on the night before Holi where people light a bonfire after sunset, perform rituals and sing traditional folklore. People across the country celebrated Holika Dahan yesterday with COVID protocols.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have greeted people on the occasion of Holi.

In his message, the President said, Holi – the festival of colours – brings joy and zeal in people’s lives. He said, this festival is a living example of social harmony and togetherness. President Kovind expressed hope that the festival of colours infuses positive energy into everyone’s life and makes the spirit of nation-building stronger.

The Vice President in his message said, the festival of Holi, is a time for family and friends to come together and rejoice in the spirit of the spontaneous joyful celebration of life. The Vice President wished that the occasion brings peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness and strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that holds our society together.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Holi. He expressed hope that the festival of colors will bring happiness in everyone’s life.

In Uttar Pradesh, Holi is being celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Our correspondent reports that police have made elaborate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident during the festival.

As Maharashtra is witnessing a substantial drop in COVID cases, Holi is being celebrated with much enthusiasm in the state. It is one of most anticipated and widely celebrated festivals of Konkan region after Ganesh Chaturthi.

In Madhya Pradesh, the festival of colours is being celebrated with joy and fervour after a gap of two years in view of the decline in COVID cases. However, celebrations are confined to the open spaces in the residential complexes and garden areas, avoiding public places as the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over.

The Bhagoria Festival is also being celebrated across tribal districts of the state.

Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have extended greetings and good wishes to the people on the occasion of Holi and Bhagoria.