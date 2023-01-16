Hockey World Cup: Late strikes help Australia share points with Argentina, France pip S Africa to earn full points

Harpal Singh Bedi

Bhubaneswar: A superb goal by Blake Govers in the dying minutes of the game helped three-time champions Australia to salvage a point against Argentina in the pool A encounter which ended in a 3-3 draw at the Kalinga stadium here tonight.

In the first match a late strike from Victor Charlet enabled France beat valiant South Africa 2-1 and keep their hopes alive in the tournament

The Australia-Argentina was a thriller from the very Jeremy Hayward handed Australia the lead after 9 minutes through a penalty corner. Tomas Domene levelled scores in the second quarter with a penalty corner conversion

Australia regained the lead through Daniel Beale to be ahead 2-1 at half-time

Argentina rallied back strongly and drew parity again through Maico Casella field goal in the third quarter, before fortunes fluctuated in the last 15 minutes

With the teams tied 2-2 at the end of the third quarter, Martin Ferreiro scored in the 48th minute to put Argentina ahead. It looked as Argentina will earn full 3 points, but a superb reverse flick by Blake Govers two minutes from the final hooter ensured a 3-3 draw.

Both teams are on 4 points after 2 games, but Australia are in pole position thanks to a better goal difference.

Martin Ferreiro was awarded the player of the match and said: “That must have been a good game to watch from the stands and on TV. We made a small mistake at the very end and that gave Australia the chance to level the score, but we are happy with this result overall.”

Earlier France had to wage a grim battle to down South Africa 2-1 to stay afloat in the competition.

With both teams facing opening day losses to Argentina and Australia, this match was crucial for them both to try and win in order to avoid the bottom spot and try to make it to the quarterfinals or the crossovers.

The teams produced attacking hockey but goals in the first half came through penalty corners for both sides.

Victor Charlet was the first to score with a low flick that snuck in between the keeper and the post defender. Connor Beauchamp equalised for South Africa in the 15th minute with an absolute ripper of a drag flick that went over the head of the French keeper and into the goal.

The second half followed a similar pattern, but it was Victor Charlet once again who made the difference, perfectly placing a low drag flick into the bottom corner to give France the lead with less than 4 minutes left, that won them the match.

Charlet was awarded player of the match and said: “We had made our plans for this game because we know South Africa are a good side, so it was good to execute on those plans and earn this crucial win in the group.”