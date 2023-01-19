Hockey World Cup: India defeat Wales 4-2

AMN/ WEB DESK

India defeated Wales 4-2 in the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. At halftime India was leading 2-0.

Earlier, while England beat Spain 4-0, the Netherlands trounced Chile 14-0. Malaysia beat New Zealand 3-2.

In Points Table of Pool-D, England is in first position and India in 2nd position with seven points each. Both the teams have played three games and won two each. But due to goals difference, England occupies the top position. Spain has three points and Wales yet to score points.