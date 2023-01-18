इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jan 2023 09:27:41      انڈین آواز
Hockey World Cup; India Coach Reid, captain Harmanpreet exude confidence ahead of match against Wales

Harpal Singh Bedi/ Bhubaneswar

Suspense continues about star striker Hardik Singh’s  availability  against  Wales  in India last Pool C league match of the Hockey World Cup here tomorrow. Even if he  is not fielded  against  Wales, the real conern is whether he will  be fit enough to play in the rest of the tournament   

” The MRI was much better than what we have hoped,,,gives us  bit of hope for him to be playing agin in this tournament. It was certainly better than what we had thought.” Coach Graham Reid told a crowded press conference  this evening.

 Asked why Indians are finding it hard to score  the field or penalty corner goals, Reid said ” Well we have created lot of oppourtunties , lot of opening ,yes we have not been able to convert them into  goals, we are working on this area, but  I would have been worried if we were not creating the chances.It is a huge competition,the other teams are also well prepared and drilled”
He admitted that non convesion of penalty corners is area of concern but explained that  “What  were are seeing is next generation of Penalty corner defence, that is what  have come to see with video analysis,. I think what happens in World Cup  or such big games you end up witha team that is well drilled, becuase every one is together  and trying  to work around.. In sduch major tournametns, every team  has best rushers and they have well defined role to foil the PC..

About tomorrow’s match,he agreed that “It’s probably  advantegous  knowing what your objective is. We are playing  after England-Spain match   so we will now what our target will be” but added  “However,I  don’t think we need to get  transfixed t it. It will be dangerous, so we will  play normal game , move the ball around ,play simple.No need to  continuously worry, My  message will be keep it simple, stay patient…Wales is a very good team. 
Captain Harmanpreet  Singh was candid enough to admit that team kis not scoring off penalty corners “It’s a good opportunity to socore goal of penalty cornerrs,but you are right we are not able to convert them ,hopefully in coming matches…we will try to score off drglifcks and hope for proper execution on variations.

He also was noty forthcoming about  Hardik’s condition saying “When we get that update (of what we need to do), it is better. But our focus is to play our best. We are prepared . Focus is on winnin…but not playing differently.

