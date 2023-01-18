Hockey World Cup; India Coach Reid, captain Harmanpreet exude confidence ahead of match against Wales

Harpal Singh Bedi/ Bhubaneswar

Suspense continues about star striker Hardik Singh’s availability against Wales in India last Pool C league match of the Hockey World Cup here tomorrow. Even if he is not fielded against Wales, the real conern is whether he will be fit enough to play in the rest of the tournament

” The MRI was much better than what we have hoped,,,gives us bit of hope for him to be playing agin in this tournament. It was certainly better than what we had thought.” Coach Graham Reid told a crowded press conference this evening.

Asked why Indians are finding it hard to score the field or penalty corner goals, Reid said ” Well we have created lot of oppourtunties , lot of opening ,yes we have not been able to convert them into goals, we are working on this area, but I would have been worried if we were not creating the chances.It is a huge competition,the other teams are also well prepared and drilled”

He admitted that non convesion of penalty corners is area of concern but explained that “What were are seeing is next generation of Penalty corner defence, that is what have come to see with video analysis,. I think what happens in World Cup or such big games you end up witha team that is well drilled, becuase every one is together and trying to work around.. In sduch major tournametns, every team has best rushers and they have well defined role to foil the PC..

About tomorrow’s match,he agreed that “It’s probably advantegous knowing what your objective is. We are playing after England-Spain match so we will now what our target will be” but added “However,I don’t think we need to get transfixed t it. It will be dangerous, so we will play normal game , move the ball around ,play simple.No need to continuously worry, My message will be keep it simple, stay patient…Wales is a very good team.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh was candid enough to admit that team kis not scoring off penalty corners “It’s a good opportunity to socore goal of penalty cornerrs,but you are right we are not able to convert them ,hopefully in coming matches…we will try to score off drglifcks and hope for proper execution on variations.

He also was noty forthcoming about Hardik’s condition saying “When we get that update (of what we need to do), it is better. But our focus is to play our best. We are prepared . Focus is on winnin…but not playing differently.