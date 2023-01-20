Hockey World Cup: India beat Wales 4-2 in Bhubaneswar

AMN

India defeated Wales 4-2 in the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar yesterday. At half time India was leading 2-0.

Earlier, while England beat Spain 4-0 to enter quarterfinals, the Netherlands trounced Chile 14-0. Malaysia beat New Zealand 3-2.

Four matches will be played today in the tournament. Australia will take on South Africa and France will clash with Argentina, while Belgium will take on Japan and Korea will clash with Germany.

Even as the focus today shifts from Kalinga stadium in the capital city of Bhubaneswar to the Birsa Munda stadium in the steel city of Rourkela, India yesterday had to contend itself with its not-so-impressive 4-2 win against Wales. With England gaining a direct berth in the quarter finals by smashing Spain by 4-0 yesterday, its pool D competitor India will now have to be magical enough in the cross-over against New Zealand day after tomorrow to tow itself up into the quarter finals. As of today, it’s now over to the spectators in Rourkela to relish the hockey delight to be dished out by eight competing teams.