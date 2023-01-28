Hockey world Cup: Germany, Belgium complete remarkable turnarounds to shock Australia, Netherlands in semis

Harpal Singh Bedi

Bhubaneswar, 27 January : Defending champion Belgium overpowered the Netherlands 3-2 in dramatic shootout ,after playing 2-2 in regulation period to set up title clash with Germany who stunned Australia 4-3 in the Hockey World Cup here this evening.

The hopes of Australia and the Netherlands, both three-time winners, to make it to the finals went up in smoke as they failed to hold on their lead against belligerent rivals

The two semi-finals showcased best of hockey as the teams fought till the very last moment The matches proved the adage that “it is not over till it is over ” .

In the first semi- finals former Argentine star and now naturalized German Gonzalo Peillat led the charge with a hat-trick as the two- time winner Honamas produced yet another incredible come from behind win edging past in-form Australia 4-3 in the dying moments of the first semi- finals.

Germany who had staged a remarkable turnaround against England in the quarter finals, repeated the show here this evening again, only difference being that they scored the winner in the last six seconds of the match giving no chances to Australians to recover or let the contest go into the penalty shootout

Germany also in the process took a sweet revenge of the 2010 Delhi World Cup final defeat in which they had lost to Australia. This was also their 4th win in six World Cup encounter with the Kangaroos.

For the winners who trailed 0-2 at half time, apart from Peillat’s three goals, Niklas Wellen scored the winner. For Australia, Jeremy Hayward, Nathan Ephraums and Blake Govers scored a goal each.

Australia was off the blocks as the game opened and forced a penalty corner but Jeremy Hayward’s drag flick was cleared by goalkeeper Alexander Stadler.

The Kangaroos kept the pressure dominating possession and territory in the Germany’s half. Though the Germans also tried to make some counter moves they could not breach their rival’s crowded defence.

Australian broke the ice in the 11th minute with a set piece 2nd penalty corner buried by Jeremy Hayward (1-0)

Buoyed by this goal, the Australian increased their attacks and German defence came under pressure. Striker Tom Wickham moved up from the left flank but his effort was foiled by alert Stadler.

Germans tried to take off the pressure and launched a counter offensive which fetched them their first penalty in the 19th minute but they could not beat goalkeeper Andrew Charter.

The Kangaroos doubled their lead in the 26th minute when Tom Wickham created a move and set up Nathan Ephraums who made no mistake in slotting the ball home 2-0.

As it looked that Australians were in for a big win, came the German fight back and suddenly the Honamas took over and the Kangaroos lost the control of the situation

Germany started attacking in the second half and forced as many as 10 penalty corners in this session (total 12 PC) .In the 42nd minute off the eight penalty corner Peillat reduced the margin as he scooped the ball home (1-2),

Nine minutes later Germany equalized when Peillat converted the 10th penalty (2-2). Rattled by this equaliser the Australians launched a iuncisive counter and in the 57th minute took the lead again through Blake Govers who converted sixth penalty corner (3-2) With barely three minutes left for the final hooter the Kangaroos looked set to make their sixth entry into the final, but that was not to be.

The Germans not only equalized in the 58th minute through Peillat who completed his hat-trick converting the 12th penalty corner . The neutralized German had a hand in the fourth goal when he set up unmarked Niklas Wellen who deflected the ball home 94-3) leaving the Australians shattered, bewildered and inconsolable

Belgium who are also the Olympic Champion and the Netherlands dished out fast paced game the Dutch taking the lead twice but the Red ought back to draw parity.

The defending champions had the chance to wrap up the match in the 50th minutes when they were awarded a penalty stroke when a Dutch defender stick checked onrushing Belgium forward in the circle, hoiwever Tom boom failed to convert..

For the Dutch,Jip Janssen scored twice converting penalty corers in the 11th and 35th minutes while Tom Boom (26th) and Nicolas de Kerpel (44th) scored for the elgium

In the shootout Florent Aubel, Arthur Sloover and Victor Wegnez scored for Belgium. Jorrit Croon and Jopnes Geus were scorers for the losers