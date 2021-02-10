Hockey Women; Tour to Argentina has helped in preparations for Olympics, Defender Gurjit Kaur

By Harpal Singh Bedi

Ace defender Gurjit Kaur feels that Women Hockey team’s recent tour of Argentina has helped the players in their preparations for the Olympics.

“With the Olympics coming up, this was a good test for us. We are preparing well for Tokyo and will continue to get better,” Gurjit told Hockey India.

Indians were defeated 2-3 and 0-2 by the senior Argentina side. However, the visitors ended on a happy note, drawing 1-1 against Las Leonas in the final game of the tour. Rani and Co also faced Argentina’s junior and B teams.

Despite not registering a win on the tour, the Rani-led Indians went toe-to-toe against the world no 2 side. Gurjit thinks the hard-fought series made her a better player.

“It felt great to be back on the field after one whole year. I am happy with my performances too, having faced a top side,” she said.

“We competed well against them. If you compare our performances over the last three-four years, the team has vastly improved, and that bodes well for us going into future tournaments,” she opined.

Looking ahead as the clock ticks down towards the 2021 Olympics, she said . “Personally, I am satisfied with my performances. I will be sitting down with my Coaches to assess areas where I can still improve,” .

Getting used to the rigours of bubble life comes with its own set of challenges. The 25-year-old thanked Hockey India and Sports Authority of India for helping the players acclimatize to their new environment.

“Of course, it was tough to get back to a competitive arena during the early part of the tour. But, I feel, as a team we adapted quickly. It is only natural to feel a little rusty when you are away from a competitive environment or so long,” the defender said.

“Life inside the bubble wasn’t easy but thanks to SAI and Hockey India, all the arrangements were in place.”