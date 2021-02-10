Netherlands hit by ‘first major snowstorm in decade’
Relief & rescue work underway in full swing in flood-hit areas of Uttarakhand
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
Uttarakhand Glacial Burst: Leaders around world offer condolences to families of victims
US sanctions will not be lifted for talks: US Prez Biden
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Feb 2021 02:18:18      انڈین آواز

Hockey Women; Tour to Argentina has helped in preparations for Olympics, Defender Gurjit Kaur

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

By Harpal Singh Bedi

Ace defender Gurjit Kaur feels that Women Hockey team’s recent tour of Argentina has helped the players in their preparations for the Olympics.

“With the Olympics coming up, this was a good test for us. We are preparing well for Tokyo and will continue to get better,” Gurjit told Hockey India.

Indians were defeated 2-3 and 0-2 by the senior Argentina side. However, the visitors ended on a happy note, drawing 1-1 against Las Leonas in the final game of the tour. Rani and Co also faced Argentina’s junior and B teams.
Despite not registering a win on the tour, the Rani-led Indians went toe-to-toe against the world no 2 side. Gurjit thinks the hard-fought series made her a better player.

“It felt great to be back on the field after one whole year. I am happy with my performances too, having faced a top side,” she said.

“We competed well against them. If you compare our performances over the last three-four years, the team has vastly improved, and that bodes well for us going into future tournaments,” she opined.

Looking ahead as the clock ticks down towards the 2021 Olympics, she said . “Personally, I am satisfied with my performances. I will be sitting down with my Coaches to assess areas where I can still improve,” .

Getting used to the rigours of bubble life comes with its own set of challenges. The 25-year-old thanked Hockey India and Sports Authority of India for helping the players acclimatize to their new environment.

“Of course, it was tough to get back to a competitive arena during the early part of the tour. But, I feel, as a team we adapted quickly. It is only natural to feel a little rusty when you are away from a competitive environment or so long,” the defender said.

“Life inside the bubble wasn’t easy but thanks to SAI and Hockey India, all the arrangements were in place.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal reaches into second round

In Australian Open Tennis tournament, Rafael Nadal’s chase for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title is of ...

BBC shortlists five sports persons for Indian Sportswoman of the Year (ISWOTY) award

By Harpal Singh Bedi Five sports persons - Chess player Koneru Humpy, shooter Manu Bhaker, wrestler Vinesh ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!