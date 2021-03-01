Hockey Women; India, suffered second successive defeat, lose 0-1 to Germany

HSB

Dusseldorf, 28 February

Indian Women gave a much better display but went down 1-0 to World No 3 Germany for their second successive defeat in the four-match hockey series in Dusseldorf on Sunday.

Amelie Wortmann (24’) scored the only goal of the game as the Germans held on to their slender lead.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne made three changes to the side that lost 5-0 on Saturday. Just like the tournament opener, the hosts tried to make early inroads and earned a penalty corner just three minutes into the game. India goalkeeper Rajani, though, held firm to thwart Germany’s efforts.

The Indian defense grew into the game and was solid at the back to keep the score goalless after the first quarter.

However, midfielder Amelie Wortmann put her side in the lead six minutes before the end of the second quarter. The Indian side responded quickly, earning a Penalty Corner just three minutes after going behind, but was unable to breach past the German backline.

The Germans had the chance to double their lead early into the third quarter after being awarded another penalty corner, but yet again, the resolute Indian defence kept them at bay.

The Indian side continued to frustrate the Germans, this time in the fourth quarter, as they kept out a penalty corner for the third time in the match. But Germany protected their lead to earn a hard-fought win.