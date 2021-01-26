Over 15 lakh people administered Covid-19 vaccines in India so far
Farmers’ tractor rally will begin after R-Day Parade on Jan 26: Delhi police
WHO thanks India for continued support in fight against COVID-19
Thousands of farmers march to Mumbai to protest new agriculture laws
122 Bangladesh Armed Forces personnel to participate in India’s Republic Day parade
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jan 2021 02:27:59      انڈین آواز

Hockey Women; India Junior remain undefeated; beat Chile Senior 2-1

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Santiago (Chile), 25 January : Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team defeated the Chile Senior Team 2-1 in their sixth and last match held here at the Prince of Wales Country Club on Sunday evening.

Forward Beauty Dungdung’s brace scored in the 6th and 26th minutes gave India a much deserved win. The lone goal for the hosts was scored by Francisca Tala (40′).

India proceedings on the front-foot as they created pressure on their hosts, and open the scoring in the 6th minute, with talented forward Beauty Dungdung converting a beautiful team move.

The early advantage worked in India’s favour as they maintained the pressure on their opponents and ended the first quarter with a 1-0 lead.

The second period also saw India create opportunities, and get rewarded for their efforts as Beauty Dungdung scored again, but this time through a Penalty Corner in the 26th minute to extend India’s lead to two goals.

India’s dominance, however, was under threat just two minutes later when Chile were awarded a Penalty Corner for an infringement inside the striking circle by India. But the visitors’ defensive skills came to their rescue as they kept out the following execution to take their 2-0 lead into the half-time break.

It was Chile’s turn to dominate proceedings in the third quarter, as they piled pressure on the Indian defense by keeping possession. It was only in the 40th minute that the hosts were able to make use of their dominance as they pulled a goal back through Francisca Tala, who finished off a team move.

Chile tried to force their way back into the match in the last quarter as well, but India showed resilience and grit to avoid conceding an equalizer. The visiting team themselves had a few opportunities to extend their lead, but could not take their chances.

With six minutes remaining on the clock, Chile had a glimmer of hope to score, through a Penalty Corner, but India maintained a solid back-line to keep the score at 2-1 and see out the win.

With their narrow win in the sixth and final match India finished the Tour of Chile, with an undefeated streak, winning five and drawing a match

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Cricket: Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy to be played in Ahmedabad from 26-31 January

AMN Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 will be played from 26-31 January, at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad. A ...

SAI modifies SOPs partially to ensure athletes returning from competitions can continue training

AMN Sports Authority of India has, with a view to ensure no reduction in training intensity of the Olympic ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!