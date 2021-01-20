World largest COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country; Over 1.91 lakh people inoculated on day one
Veteran actor and director Biswajit Chatterjee receives Indian Personality of the Year Award at IFFI Goa
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2021 11:08:35      انڈین آواز

Hockey Women; India hold Argentina Junior Women 1-1

AMN / Buenos Aires

Indian senior women’s hockey team played their second successive draw was again held to a draw by Argentina Junior Women’s Team here at Cenard in Buenos Aires,

The second match ended 1-1.It was Skipper Rani’s goal that helped hold the home team 1-1. In their previous game too, both teams had drawn 2-2.

Having begun the match on an attacking note, equipped by good speed and precision in rotating the ball, India looked for potential openings in the striking circle. Their attempts won them PC in the very first minute of the match. But Gurjit Kaur’s powerful drag was saved by Argentine goalkeeper.

India won another opportunity in the 5th minute when they earned a PC, but Deep Grace Ekka’s shot went wide, missing the net. In the following minutes the home side won three PCs in the 9th, 11th and 13th minute. They converted the goal in a retake in the 13th minute taking a 1-0 lead.

While India created plenty of opportunities to score in the second and third quarter, making a number of circle penetrations, they were unable to beat the Argentine defence. India earned four more PCs (37th, 43rd, 48th and 58th minutes) in the course of the game and eventually succeeded in the 58th minute when a powerful injection by Navneet Kaur was well received and powerfully struck by Rani.

“Today the quality of play was better and that’s why we are here – to improve in every match. Today players got the chance to show their best and these are players who normally don’t get a chance to make the 18-member squad so it’s good they are able to get international exposure. It is also good for the core group that we are getting to try more players and see how different combinations work,” said Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.

“We created enough opportunities to score more and this is an area we need to keep working on. We have a break of two days before our next game against the Argentina B team and we look forward to the challenge,” He added.

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

