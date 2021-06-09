Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Covid-19 vaccine trial among children of 12 to 18 yrs of age group begins in Nagpur
SW Monsoon advances into NE, South, West states
Central team leaves for West Bengal to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jun 2021 10:09:16      انڈین آواز

Hockey: Winning start crucial at the Olympics, says striker Ramandeep Singh

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image
Photo: Asian Hockey Federation






Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Ace hockey striker Ramandeep Singh feels that winning start is crucial factor at the Olympics as it gives a heady kick start to the campaign for a podium finish.

India (men) will take on New Zealand in their Olympic opener on 24th July in Tokyo and to gain the right momentum it will be very important to begin well,
“A lot will depend on how we fair in the first match. A good result against New Zealand will set the right momentum for the rest of the tournament,” Ramandeep told Hockey India in Bengaluru.

Indian is clubbed in Pool A along with reigning Olympic Champions Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Spain and hosts Japan.

“We are currently replicating the Olympic Schedule, three teams with different combinations from within the Olympic Core Group has been formed and the Coaching Staff has created an atmosphere that is similar to what it would be like at the Olympics. “

“We wear the Indian kit, we get ready as though we are facing a tough international opponent, we do team activation (pre-match drills) just like we would before an international game and we also line-up for the national anthem before the start of the match,” informed Ramandeep who was part of the Olympic Games Rio 2016.

According to him there is a lot of excitement among the probables as the team selection trials is underway.

“Of course, there is a lot of excitement within the group, and this exercise of replicating the Olympic schedule is also a good way to test our bodies with two back-to-back games and then a day’s rest.

We are paying attention on recovery when we have back-to-back matches and so on. Though we missed out on traveling for international matches due to the pandemic, I feel this exercise of playing internal matches is really bringing out the match-mentality to the fore,” he said.

Talking about his own form this Olympic cycle, Ramandeep said his knee-injury in 2018 caused a setback to an otherwise good run.
“I think 2016 and 2017 for me was really good, I was in good form and was doing really well but the knee injury during Champions Trophy in 2018 was a big setback. It took me about six-seven months to recover and just when I had begun playing, I had an ankle injury. But mid 2019 onwards I have been doing well and I believe I have returned to my old form,”

The seasoned campaigner was to part of the team which toured Euorpe early this year but a hand injury forced him out of the tour after the first game against Germany where India won 6-1.
“I also ended up missing the Argentina Tour due to this minor injury, I was rested for about 15-20 days. But now I feel I am in good nick.,” he added

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey: Winning start crucial at the Olympics, says striker Ramandeep Singh

Photo: Asian Hockey Federation Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace hockey striker Ramandeep Singh feels th ...

Virender Sehwag launches cricket website CRICURU

Harpal Singh Bedi / NEW DELHI CRICURU - India’s first cricket coaching website for promising young player ...

Indian cricketers to get three-week break after WTC final

The Indian team management has decided to give a three-week break to its players after the World Test Champion ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz