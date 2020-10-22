Delhi riots Case: Umar Khalid tells court he is in ‘solitary confinement’
JEE Main to be Conducted in More Regional Languages: Pokhriyal
India, US to hold two plus two Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi next week
Obama criticises Trump for his handling of Covid-19 pandemic
Pakistan forces continue to engage in unprovoked ceasefire violation: MEA
इंडियन आवाज़     23 Oct 2020 05:12:46

Hockey: We will make India proud at Olympics: Defender Kothajit Khadangbam

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Ace defender Kothajit Khadangbam, feels that hockey players attending the coaching cum training camp at hockey Bengaluru for the Tokyo Olympics are totally focused and are shaping well for the games.

He is also of the view that the Indian team returned to the pitch was at the right time and they are moving forward with each sports activities session.

Taking to Hockey India, the defender who has played over 200 matches for the national side said ” Hopefully, we will make India proud at the Olympics next year,” .

It’s been great to be back on the pitch. We have seen a lot of improvement over the last two months and we are shaping up well for the Olympics.

We have returned to the pitch at the right time and therefore we have enough months to get back to our full form and get even better as a side thereafter. We are really thankful to Hockey India and SAI for putting all the safety measures in place in quick time so that we can focus on the Olympics,”

The Defender, who missed out on the Olympic Qualifier but returned to the national side in the Pro League admitted that he knows the aspects he needs to work on to cement a consistent spot in the squad.

“Being out of the side is never easy and therefore I am determined to work as hard as possible to cement my spot in the Indian team. I analyzed my game thoroughly during the lockdown and I know the aspects of my game that I need to work on.

The next few months are very crucial for all of us and with the Olympics being postponed, we have a great opportunity to strengthen our individual and team game even more,” said the 28-year-old.

He considers himself very fortunate to be playing alongside seasoned and senior players . “I feel very lucky to be playing hockey in the current era. We have a great balance of youth and experienced players in the team, especially in the Defence line.

I am extremely fortunate to be playing alongside some brilliant players such as Harmanpreet. All of us try to inspire each other to get better and I think that’s a great environment to be in” he added

