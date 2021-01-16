Farmers again reject govt’s offer of amending laws, want them repealed
India expresses solidarity with people of Afghanistan in their journey towards peace
Misconceptions being spread about January 26 tractor march, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha
PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PMFBY benefitted crores of farmers in five years: PM
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jan 2021 04:06:57      انڈین آواز

Hockey: Training to increase our momentum in a planned way: Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

The 33-member Hockey Probable Group for the Tokyo Olympics has resumed training following a week-long mandatory quarantine in SAI, Bengaluru.

‘We have started training with an aim to increase our momentum week-on-week,” drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh told Hockey India

According to the defender while in quarantine, the players were tasked with high-intensity body-weight training to maintain their fitness levels.

“Back home, during the break too we were given a schedule to follow that would ensure we maintain our endurance. When we reported back and underwent mandatory quarantine, we had to ensure we keep up our fitness level and one of the best ways to do that was to go through high-intensity body-weight training in our rooms,” he said

As the camp resumed chief coach Graham Reid informed the team about the appointment of Gregg Clark, the new Analytical Coach and his expectations from the players via a virtual team meeting.

“We are now quite used to having these team meetings via video conference calls though we are in the same campus. We were informed of Gregg’s appointment and Coach also took us through his plans for the next few weeks.

“Our goal is obviously to increase our potential in all aspects and we are all keenly looking forward to working with Gregg. Most of us are quite familiar with him and the transition will be smooth as we understand his working style,”Harmanpreet said

The defender said though the team has not played a competitive match in over ten months, the players are not letting this affect their focus in the lead up to the Olympic Games.

“Coach always tells us, we need to worry about what’s within our control and not worry about things that are outside our control. We must understand, the pandemic has not just affected the hockey team but has affected scores of athletes across the globe and we need to adapt to these circumstances.

“We are fortunate to be in a facility like SAI, Bengaluru which has top-class facilities and we are able to train uninterrupted. Our priority is to make the most of the opportunities we are provided with and increase our momentum week-on-week in the lead up to the Games,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Shooting; Saurabh, Manu win T1 Air Pistol trials,Saurabh beats world record in finals

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 15 January; Asian Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary (UP) and Manu Bhaker (Harya ...

Hockey: Training to increase our momentum in a planned way: Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The 33-member Hockey Probable Group for the Tokyo Olympics has resumed traini ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!