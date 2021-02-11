Hockey: Strong defence is key to success in big tournaments, feels Surender Kumar

Netherlands hit by ‘first major snowstorm in decade’
Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Ace defender Surender Kumar feels that a strong defence is a key to success for the team in big tournaments.

Further elaborating he said strong defence line will be the key for India’s chances of winning matches consistently in the upcoming months.

‘I think a strong defence line will be the key to our chances of winning matches consistently. If we ensure that our opponents don’t get goals easily, it will help our Forwards put pressure on them and create more chances for us,” .

“Now that we have raised our game to a high level, we are eager and ready to perform for our country in big tournaments this year” he told Hockey India in Bengaluru.
Surender Kumar, who has played 133 matches for the national side, was of the view that the players who are training here have improved tremendously since returning to the National Coaching Camp in January.

According to him everyone is feeling very upbeat about their respective games.

“Last year was all about maintaining our fitness and getting back to our full form, which we did very well. Once we returned to the National Coaching Camp in January this year, we wanted to up the ante and raise the level of our respective games.

By working on each of our skills one by one, we have improved tremendously in the last few weeks. Everyone in the Indian Men’s Hockey Core Probable Group is feeling really great about their respective games,” said the 27-year-old

He said the team has been very fortunate to have had the opportunity to train at the Sports Authority of India campus during a very difficult time for the entire world.

“It’s been a tough phase for all of us and therefore we are very thankful to Hockey India and SAI for ensuring that we have a safe environment wherein we have been able to continue our training for the Olympics. It’s been fantastic to spend most of our time at the SAI campus in the last one year and get better at our game slowly and steadily,” he added .

