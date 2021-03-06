India’s total vaccine supply under Vaccine Maitri initiative reaches 461.66 lakh doses
Climate Change can be fought through policies, laws, rules and orders as well as behavioral change, says PM
India’s resolute response on borders helped in positive, peaceful resolution of significant issues: Defence Minister
India conducts successful flight test of SFDR technology off Odisha coast
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Mar 2021 11:38:53      انڈین آواز

Hockey: Simranjeet’s late strike helps India hold Britain to a 1-1 draw

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN /Antwerp (Belgium), 6 March

Striker Simranjeet Singh’s late equalise enabled India to hold Great Britain to a 1-1 draw in their third match of the Europe Tour in Antwerp on Saturday. For Great Britain, Alan Forsyth scored in the 2nd quarter.

India dominated with ball possession early in the match and used hard press to tame Britain’s attack. However, their first real opportunity came in the 10th minute when they earned themselves a PC but was denied by the goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who made an excellent save. Though both teams created a number of opportunities in the first quarter, neither could convert.

Ending the first quarter in a 0-0 stalemate, the GB men started the second period aggressively and won themselves yet another PC, but the Indian custodian Krishan B Pathak, who replaced Sreejesh for the second quarter, made an outstanding save to deny Great Britain from drawing the first blood.

In return, India did create potential opportunities in Britain’s striking circle but couldn’t convert. However, within a few minutes, Alan Forsyth’s strike helped Britain to break the deadlock, making the scoreline 1-0 at the end of the second half.

A dominating start to the third quarter saw GB earning back-to-back penalties, but India managed to nullify the threat. Vying for an equaliser, India penetrated twice inside rival’s striking circle, but couldn’t make the most out of it.

In their bid to score an equaliser, the World No. 4 went all out in the attack, penetrating as many as three times in the striking circle at the start of the final quarter but were denied each time. After being tested hard, India got their rewards in the 57th minute as Simranjeet’s goal denied Great Britain from posting a win.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Table Tennis; Sutirtha, Ahyika win opening qualifying rounds at WTT Star Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ahyika Mukherjee commenced their campaign at WTT Star ...

Boxing: Pooja upsets World Champion, 9 Indian pugilists in the finals of Boxam International

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi It was India's day as Asian Championship winner Pooja Rani (75kg) stunned Wor ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کی آزادی کے 75 سال کا جشن منانے کے لیے وزیر اعظم کی سربراہی میں اعلیٰ سطح کی قومی کمیٹی تشکیل

WEB DESK حکومت ہند نے بھارت کی آزادی کی پچہتر سال پورے ہونے کی ت ...

پاکستان :عمران خان اعتماد کا ووٹ لینے میں کامیاب

ویب ڈیسک —پاکستان کے وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان نے ایوانِ زیریں (ق ...

چین لداخ کے باقی علاقوں میں فوجوں کی واپسی کی کو یقینی بنائے: بھارت

AMN وزارت خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت امید کرتا ہے کہ چین باقی عل ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz