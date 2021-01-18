World largest COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country; Over 1.91 lakh people inoculated on day one
Veteran actor and director Biswajit Chatterjee receives Indian Personality of the Year Award at IFFI Goa
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jan 2021 11:19:55      انڈین آواز

“Hockey Pro League is the perfect test ahead of the Olympics” goalkeeper Sreejesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Ace goalkeeper PR Sreejesh feels that next leg of FIH Hockey Pro League matches, will test the players and teams preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

India is scheduled to play against Argentina in April, Great Britain, Spain and Germany in May. The team will also compete against New Zealand at home in May.

“We are hopeful the FIH Hockey Pro League matches are held as per schedule this year, that way we get good matches against strong teams ahead of Tokyo Olympics in July” Sreejesh told Hockey India in Bengaluru.

“These matches will be a perfect test for us as players as well as a team and I am sure the final team selection for the Olympics will depend on how well we do in these matches,” the former captain opined

He recalled that on this day last year, India made a sensational debut at the Pro League with a 5-2 win against the Netherlands.

Though in the next game, the Dutch bounced back to hold India 3-3 in regulation time, Sreejesh’s heroics in the shootout ensured India began the coveted League with back-to-back wins. The final score was 3-1 in India’s favour.

“It was one of the most memorable matches. I feel all of 2019, our true potential was not tested and we longed to play top teams like Netherlands, Australia and Belgium. The Pro League gave us that opportunity and we wanted to make it count,” .

India came up with impressive performances against the World Champions Belgium and Australia too, winning a match each and losing a game by a close margin. “

It was a great learning experience and each of us worked on bringing out our individual best and execute our roles to perfection. The League was the perfect stepping stone for the Olympics,” he said.

Talking about training in a bio-secure environment, the goalkeeper said, “In the last 12 months, the kind of challenges we have faced has made us mentally tough.

While Hockey India and SAI have provided us with the best of training environment despite an ongoing pandemic, we as players have sought out various activities to keep our minds healthy.’

Some of them have taken to playing cue sports to keep their mind sharp and fresh. SAI has put a table for us and we get to use this on our off days which helps us unwind.’

Our mantra now is to make the most of the facilities we have and be ready for competition whenever the situation permits us to travel.” he added

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

All new, upgraded sporting facilities to be named after sportspersons

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi In a welcome move the Sports ministry today announced that henceforth all new ...

“Hockey Pro League is the perfect test ahead of the Olympics” goalkeeper Sreejesh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace goalkeeper PR Sreejesh feels that next leg of FIH Hockey Pro League match ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!