Hockey Pro League: India beat Spain 3-1 on penalties

AMN

India beat Spain 3-1 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 in normal time in the Hockey Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar yesterday evening. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice to give India a 2-0 lead before Spain struck back twice to take the match into a penalty shootout. Krishan Pathak, who had an amazing game, continued his form into the penalties as he pulled off three saves while all of Harmanpreet, Abhishek, and Rajkumar scored. With this result, India climbs to the top of the table with 10 points from 4 matches. This was India’s final match in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 this year. As per FIH Pro League rules, if scores remain level at the end of the regulation period (four quarters), the match is considered a draw and both teams get a point each. A shoot-out follows, and the winner of the shoot-out bags a bonus point.