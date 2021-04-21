Hockey: Planned and systematic training camps are showing results: Midfielder Nilakanta Sharma

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi,21 April

Attacking midfielder Nilakanta Sharma feels that planned and systematic training and coaching camps have started giving resluts as was evident in the Indian hockey team’s showing in the FIH League in Argentina.

He was also of the view that that recent results In Argentina and earlier on Euorpean tour have given the Team momentum it needed before going into the big-ticket event like the Olympics..

Talking to Hockey India in Bengaluru, Nilakanta opined “The Argentina tour was an important experience for all of us, We were yearning for proper match practice while building up towards the Olympics.

“We had spent a lot of time in national camps over the past year trying to work on our game. I am glad that it paid off. We showed a lot of character despite a lot of players taking the field after a long time,” he added.

India won two of their practice games and won both their FIH Pro League encounters against the Olympic Champions and Nilakanta feels that a good start this year has put the team on the right track.

“There’s no doubt that it’s been a difficult time for all of us due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said but added “We made it a point to keep training and work on our game even while being indoors”.

“Our preparations for the Olympics started last year in the FIH Pro League, where we fared well against World Champions Belgium, Netherlands and Australia. We also had a solid tour of Europe earlier this year. That gave us the confidence that we could face the best teams and come out on top.”

The young midfielder scored India’s first goal of the Argentina tour, and followed the effort with an assist in the second practice match.

“I have learned to stay calm and composed in pressure situations. I feel we combine well…Captain Manpreet, Dilpreet and Hardik. We have a very good understanding about each other’s game. What we saw in Argentina was a result of a lot of hard during training sessions. As I said, the more we played with each other, our game improved.

Conversations with Chief Coach Graham Reid have been open. He has been approachable from day one and has given me a very clear idea about my role in the team,” the 25-year-old said.

The Manipuri has come a long way from being a Junior World Champion on home soil in 2016, a team that also included current players Harmanpreet, Varun Kumar and Krishan Pathak among others.

Nilakanta now dreams of adding an important medal in his trophy cabinet.“I have been playing with these guys for such a long time. We are close friends and always try to help each other out.

“We are taking small steps at the moment and not getting ahead of ourselves. Hopefully, we will carry our current form into the Olympics as well,” He added.