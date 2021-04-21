Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Apr 2021 09:00:03      انڈین آواز

Hockey: Planned and systematic training camps are showing results: Midfielder Nilakanta Sharma

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi,21 April

Attacking midfielder Nilakanta Sharma feels that planned and systematic training and coaching camps have started giving resluts as was evident in the Indian hockey team’s showing in the FIH League in Argentina.

He was also of the view that that recent results In Argentina and earlier on Euorpean tour have given the Team momentum it needed before going into the big-ticket event like the Olympics..

Talking to Hockey India in Bengaluru, Nilakanta opined “The Argentina tour was an important experience for all of us, We were yearning for proper match practice while building up towards the Olympics.

“We had spent a lot of time in national camps over the past year trying to work on our game. I am glad that it paid off. We showed a lot of character despite a lot of players taking the field after a long time,” he added.

India won two of their practice games and won both their FIH Pro League encounters against the Olympic Champions and Nilakanta feels that a good start this year has put the team on the right track.

“There’s no doubt that it’s been a difficult time for all of us due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said but added “We made it a point to keep training and work on our game even while being indoors”.

“Our preparations for the Olympics started last year in the FIH Pro League, where we fared well against World Champions Belgium, Netherlands and Australia. We also had a solid tour of Europe earlier this year. That gave us the confidence that we could face the best teams and come out on top.”

The young midfielder scored India’s first goal of the Argentina tour, and followed the effort with an assist in the second practice match.

“I have learned to stay calm and composed in pressure situations. I feel we combine well…Captain Manpreet, Dilpreet and Hardik. We have a very good understanding about each other’s game. What we saw in Argentina was a result of a lot of hard during training sessions. As I said, the more we played with each other, our game improved.

Conversations with Chief Coach Graham Reid have been open. He has been approachable from day one and has given me a very clear idea about my role in the team,” the 25-year-old said.

The Manipuri has come a long way from being a Junior World Champion on home soil in 2016, a team that also included current players Harmanpreet, Varun Kumar and Krishan Pathak among others.

Nilakanta now dreams of adding an important medal in his trophy cabinet.“I have been playing with these guys for such a long time. We are close friends and always try to help each other out.

“We are taking small steps at the moment and not getting ahead of ourselves. Hopefully, we will carry our current form into the Olympics as well,” He added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey: Planned and systematic training camps are showing results: Midfielder Nilakanta Sharma

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi,21 April Attacking midfielder Nilakanta Sharma feels that planned and systema ...

Boxers; 7 women among 8 Indian pugilists in finals at AIBA Youth World Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 20 April: It was Indian women's day at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championshi ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz