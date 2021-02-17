Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2021 10:56:58      انڈین آواز

Hockey Junior Women: Keen to win more tournaments, says striker Deepika

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Talented striker Deepika Kumari feels that 2021 is a very important year for Junior women’s hockey team as two important tournaments- World Cup and Asia Cup are slated to be held this year.

“Peaking at the right time will be the key with these two prestigious tournaments coming up later in the year ” Deepika told Hockey India in Bengaluru.
The teenager from Hisar (Haryana ) has emerged as one of the Junior Women’s team’s potent weapons in attack which helped the Suman Devi Thoudam-led side register some stunning results.

Deepika scored two goals as her side went on an unbeaten run against Chile’s Junior and Senior teams. “I think we showed great fitness and character in our matches against Chile,” said the 17-year-old .

“It was challenging as we played six matches in the space of eight days, and fitness was one of the key factors to keep the tempo up in back-to-back matches.

“Personally, I am happy to have made important contributions and execute the plans made by the Coaching staff. I hope to continue improving my game in the months ahead,”

The fourth match of the tour saw her make the most telling contribution. Despite going behind twice, the visitors made a spirited comeback to earn a draw. It was Deepika who brought India back in the game with a well-taken goal in the third quarter.

The young striker is looking ahead after the Covid-19 pandemic robbed her of game time and match practice.

“We lost out on precious time last year with no training and competition due to the pandemic. Most of us were a little rusty when we played our first game in Santiago. But we managed to execute whatever we’d planned in our training sessions. The team environment also contributed. We want more of this (success) now,” she opined.

“It was difficult (during lockdown months) as I was itching to be back on the field with my teammates. Hockey India and SAI were extremely helpful during this time, they ensured we were back in camp in time. And that kept me, and my teammates stay in rhythm.”

If the tour of Chile is any indication, it could be exciting times for Indian hockey fans in 2021.

“I have to sit down with my coaches,” said Deepika. “I trust them and my teammates completely. Expectations are huge (for the big-ticket tournaments) but I’m confident that we will do well in the Asia Cup, that is our immediate goal.

” I am proud to be wearing the India jersey and want to give my absolute best for the country.” she added

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Rafael Nadal in 5 sets to secure a spot in semi-final

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas comes back from two sets down to beat second seed Rafael Nadal Fifth seed ...

Hockey Junior Women: Keen to win more tournaments, says striker Deepika

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Talented striker Deepika Kumari feels that 2021 is a very important year for ...

خبرنامہ

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!