In Mann Ki Baat, PM urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Rocket hits near Kabul airport, kills child as US in final phase of pull out
PM focuses on Sports in his Mann Ki Baat
Bangladesh: Metro train test run begins, passenger services to start from December next year
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2021 05:42:20      انڈین آواز

Hockey India unveils Domestic Calendar

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

By Harpal Singh Bedi

Hockey India on Monday announced that its domestic season will resume in October .. The season will recommence with the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship will be held in Bhopal. from 4 October to 13 October
The 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championships will also be held in Bhopal, starting from 18 October to 27 October..

Meanwhile, the 1st Hockey India Junior Women Inter-Department National Championship scheduled for October this year will be held in New Delhi.

Three more tournaments- the 11th Junior Women National Championship (Simdega, Jharkhand) the Junior Men Championship (Telangana), and the Senior Women Nationals (Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh) are slated for October

Talking about the resumption of the National Championships, HI President Gyanendro Ningombam said, “There is a lot of euphoria following the success of Men and Women’s Teams at the Tokyo Olympics and we wanted to ensure this excitement translates into the playing field.

“With this intent, we announce the resumption of the Hockey India domestic calendar. We had to halt abruptly in March this year due to the rise in cases across the country but with things looking up on the covid front, we felt it is safe to resume under covid guidelines.”

“Hockey India has strictly instructed its state member units who are hosting these tournaments as well as participating teams to follow all the covid protocols and ensure a safe environment for the athletes to perform. I wish all the participating teams the very best in their preparations for the upcoming Championships,” Ningombam added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey India unveils Domestic Calendar

By Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey India on Monday announced that its domestic season will resume in October .. Th ...

Football; Ten teams for Hero I-League Qualifiers in Bengaluru

Harpal  Singh Bedi Ten teams will take part in the Hero I-League Qualifiers to take place at the Ban ...

Hope my Gold medal will inspire people with disabilities: Avani Lekhara

Harpal Singh Bedi Teenager Avani Lekhara, the first Indian women to win a Gold medal in 10m air rifle stand ...

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz