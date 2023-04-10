Hockey India to revive Hockey India League 

Harpal Singh Bedi /New Delhi

In a move to give big boost to the sport in the country Hockey India(HI) on Monday announced that it will revive the Hockey India League (HIL)

“I am delighted that we are moving towards the launch of a new era of the Hockey India League. It will revitalize not only hockey in India, but also bring fresh energy to the sport globally”, said HI president Dilip Tirkey.

To bring back the league, HI named Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd. as its exclusive commercial and marketing partner agency. “I am very pleased today, because the Hockey India League was one of my top priorities when I assumed office as president of Hockey India”.

It will be a critical stepping stone for India and we are delighted to have Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd (BBMVPL) as our exclusive Commercial partners for the HIL. Their understanding of sport, esports, content, media & IP monetisation is unparalleled and we are very excited for what we could collectively achieve and deliver.” Tirkey said

The performance of the national men’s & women’s teams at the Tokyo Olympics , rekindled the spirit of hockey that lives in the heart of our country. The Hockey India League (HIL) epitomized this spirit over the five seasons it was held from 2013-2017 bringing together the finest talent from across the world of hockey.

The league was a true tribute to the sport and provided intensive exposure and competition for young talent also playing a pivotal role in growing Team India’s performance.

HI Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also echoed the same sentiments saying “The league will bring together the best of the world and a great learning experience for young talent as well. We are confident of taking this forward with Bing Bang Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd. and their expertise to manage the commercial and marketing aspects of the league”.

Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd (BBMVPL) is one of the country’s leading content, education, esports and talent management conglomerates with market leading brands viz Collective Artists Network, Phantom, Mythoverse, AISTS India, NASEF India under its umbrella. BBMVPL also recently conducted the Asia Open esports championship in partnership with the International E Sports Federation (IESF).

Ravneet Gill & Madhu Mantena, Founders of BBMVPL, opined , “The HIL has been a global benchmark for the sport and we are pleased to be a trusted partner for Hockey India in managing the commercial aspects of the league. We are privileged to be part of this incredible and important initiative and look forward to support the launch of a successful league.”