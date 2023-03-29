इंडियन आवाज़     29 Mar 2023 11:53:53      انڈین آواز
Hockey India to distributes hockey sticks, other equipment to State Member Units,  Academies

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

In a  big push  to give boost to the sport at the grass  level, Hockey India  (HI) on Wednesday announced that it will  distribute  over 11,000 hockey sticks, 3,300  balls and other vital playing safety equipment to its State Member Units and  specific Academy  Members .

 Hockey India President  Dilip Tirkey said that the initiative will help in making the sport more accessible to budding hockey player in the country. “Our aim is to ensure that aspiring hockey players in the country receive proper equipment in the early stages of their careers. The initiative has been taken to arm the member units and various hockey academies across the country with proper resources which can help them in driving the growth of players across all regions of India.”

HI Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh also spoke on the initiative and said, “We want to ensure that all the Hockey India member units across all the states and Union Territories, and hockey academies in India are equipped with all they need to work towards the broad basing of the sport. We have a dearth of talent available across all regions in the country and our aim is to provide them with quality equipment that can help them in their growth in the early stages of their careers.””The move  is yet another step taken by the H I  to bolster the development of the sport and as part of the initiative, all Hockey India Member Units, and Selected Academy Members will receive the aforementioned hockey sticks and balls.” he added

