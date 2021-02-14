Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Feb 2021 08:37:31      انڈین آواز

Hockey India shortlists 25 players for Sr Women’s National Coaching Camp

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Hockey India on Sunday shortlisted 25 players for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp in preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

After a two-week break following their Argentina Tour, the players will assemble at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru this week and will undergo mandatory quarantine.

The list includes three goalkeepers ;’ Savita, Rajani Etimarpu and Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Six defenders ; Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur and Nisha.

Six Midfielders Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Namita Toppo

Ten forwards; Rani Ramphal , Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Udita, Rashmita Minz

The National Coaching Camp concludes on 7 April .

In January, the 25-member squad set out on their first tour in over 12 months for Argentina and despite not registering a win on the tour, Chief Coach Sjoerd Marjine was happy with the effort put in by his team against the World No.2 side.

Marjine said, “Considering this was our first tour after a year-long break due to the pandemic, I am quite pleased with the way the team performed. We improved match-by-match and this is a positive step in our preparations for the Olympic Games.

Basis this performance, we will be planning the next steps that needs improvement and will be focusing on those areas during this camp.”

“While we are in quarantine, we will make use of this time to analyze in detail every single match we played in Argentina. Each player will be tasked with an assignment to present to the team the areas they need to improve upon. What I am particularly happy about with this team is that they are vocal about the changes they want to make in their performance. They accept criticism and are able to move on with determination to improve,” coach added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Para Athletics; Asian records Praveen, Nishad; India finish with 23 medals ﻿

AMN / Dubai Teenaged High Jumpers Praveen Kumar and Nishad Kumar produced personal best jumps to take a gol ...

Hockey India shortlists 25 players for Sr Women’s National Coaching Camp

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey India on Sunday shortlisted 25 players for the Senior Women's National ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!