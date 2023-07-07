इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jul 2023 07:33:42      انڈین آواز
Hockey India names 39-member core group  for the  Junior Women’s National coaching camp  

Harpal Singh Bedi 

Hockey India on Friday named a 39-member core   group for the Junior Women’s National Coaching camp, scheduled to take place from 8th July to 14th August at SAI, Bengaluru. 

The camp is to fine-tune the preparations for the Junior World Cup, scheduled to take place from 29 November to 10 December in Santiago, Chile.the camp, will be held under newly appointed coach, former India captain Tushar Khandker, 

The Team is high on confidence as they clinched the Junior Asia Cup last month in Japan by defeating Korea 2-1 in a thrilling final. This was India’s first title win in this tournament.  

The Indian team not only won the title but also secured direct qualification for the  World Cup 2023, further cementing their position as the top contenders from Asia.  

Speaking about the team’s return to the camp and training under his guidance, Khandker said, “Our focus now is to build upon the team’s recent success and achieve even greater heights at our next major tournaments, especially the prestigious Junior World Cup, which is just a few months away. The training camp will serve as a crucial platform for the team to fine-tune their strategies, sharpen their techniques, and foster even stronger team dynamics”” 

“Also, we will emphasize the importance of discipline, teamwork, and mental fortitude, instilling in them the values necessary to excel at the highest level of the game.” He added

The core-group;  Kurmapu Ramya, Madhuri Kindo, Neelam, Mahima Tete, Mamita Oram, Nishi Yadav, Manju Chorsiya, Kajal Bara, Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Hina Bano, Hritika Singh, Jyothi Edula, Jyoti Singh, Ashwini Kolekar, Priyanka Yadav, Nikita Toppo, Anisha Sahu, Taranpreet Kaur, Mudugula Bhavani, Deepika Soreng, Chandana J, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Dipi Monika Toppo, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Preeti, Annu, Yogita, Aditi Maheswari, Bhumiksha Sahu, Nirupama, Ritanya Sahu, Munmuni Das, Anjali Barwa, Sakshi Rana, Puja Sahoo, Khushboo Khan, Manashri Narendra Shedage, Sujata Kujur, Ropni Kumari. 

