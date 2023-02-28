Hockey India names 20-member squad for pro league, 8 from the World Cup team dropped

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 27 February : Vice-captain and defender Amit Rohidas, mid-fielder, Akashdeep Singh, forward Mandeep Singh and Goalkeeper KB Pathak are among the eight players from the last month’s World Cup squad who does not figure in the 20-member squad announced by the Hockey India for the FIH Pro League matches to be played at Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

Two other teams for these matches are World Champions Germany and World No. 4 Australia

Defenders Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, mid fielder Nilakanta Sharma, forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay are the other players from the World cup who have been dropped. However, according to HI release goalkeeper Pathak has sought personal leave because of his marriage.

Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, has been retained as the captain while striker Hardik Singh will be the Vice-Captain .David John and BJ Kariappa and Shivendra Singh have been appointed as the interim Coaches for the upcoming Pro League 2022/23 matches.

The 20-member team includes experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, and young and skillful Pawan replacing Krishan Bahadur

The defence will be led by Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manjeet, and Manpreet Singh.

The midfielders include Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, and Raj Kumar Pal.

The forward line will feature S Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, and Gurjant.

Those players who have not been selected have been relieved from the National Coaching Camp to play the 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championships 2023 which began in Bengaluru on Sunday, 26th February.

Meanwhile, the team for the Pro League will continue to train in SAI, Bengaluru till 6th March before they move to Rourkela for the league.

“The National Selectors have chosen a young team who are making good progress on the international stage. They will be well-guided by the presence of senior players who have extensive international experience playing for India. At the FIH Hockey Pro League in Rourkela, the team will play under interim Coaches until Hockey India announces the new Chief Coach,” said Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey.

On March 10th, India will take on Germany in the first match, followed by Germany playing against Australia on March 11th. On March 12th, India and Australia will go head-to-head, while on March 13th, India will play against Germany for the second time. On March 14th, the spotlight will be on Germany and Australia, and the final match in Rourkela will take place on March 15th, with India playing against Australia for the second time. All matches will be held at 1900 hours IST. Team;

Goal Keepers; P R Sreejesh, Pawan

Defenders; Harmanpreet Singh (C),Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manjeet, Manpreet Singh

Mid fielders; Hardik Singh (V/C), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Dilpreet Singh

Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal

Forwards; S. Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh

Schedule;

India vs Germany ;March 10th at 1900 hrs

Australia vs Germany March 11th,

India vs Australia March 12th,

India vs Germany March 13th,

Germany vs Australia March 14th

India vs Australia March 15th,