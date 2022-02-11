FreeCurrencyRates.com

Hockey India express disappointment over Netherlands pulling out of FIH Pro League matches in India

 Harpal Singh Bedi /  New Delhi, 10 February

Hockey India on  Thursday   expressed  disappointment over the Netherlands Women  team’s  decision to pull out of upcoming FIH Pro League double header  against  India scheduled to be played at  Bhubaneswar, Odisha for the on 19th and 20th February.
 The Netherlands team have cited negative intercontinental travel advice received from KNHB (Royal Dutch Hockey Association) Medical Committee and the NOC medical staff for them to cancel their travel to India for the matches.
  Commenting on Netherlands’ decision, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, “Hockey India is quite surprised by the Netherlands decision to cancel their trip to India for the double header FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League which was scheduled for 19th and 20th February in Bhubaneswar owing to the negative medical report given by the KNHB medical committee. “With Covid positivity rate in India falling to less than 5 per cent, we were confident of successfully hosting the matches in a secure bio bubble similar to that of the FIH Junior World Cup held at the same venue just three months ago where 16 teams participated.” He added

Hockey India is currently in contact with FIH regarding the implications of the decision of the Netherlands team to not to play  these two  agreed matches scheduled for next week.
 Odisha will also host the FIH  Hockey  World Cup 2023.

Hockey India express disappointment over Netherlands pulling out of FIH Pro League matches in India

