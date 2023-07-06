Hockey India distributes equipment worth Rs Eight Crore to State Member Units, Hockey Academies

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 6th July : Hockey India, on Thursday announced that it has so distributed over 11,000 hockey sticks, over 3,300 hockey balls, and various playing safety equipment, worth Rs eight Crore to State Member Units and Hockey Academies across the country.

The initiative by Hockey India aligns with its ‘Hockey India ka Abhiyan Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchan’ program which not only aims to develop hockey at the grassroots level but also encourage underprivileged children to take up hockey as a sport.

Apart from State Units, hockey academies like Roundglass Punjab Club, Dhyan Chand Academy, Republican Sports Club, Naval Tata Academy Jamshedpur, Him Academy, Mata Sahib Kaur Academy are among the beneficiaries of the distribution drive. The State and Member Units distributed the gear in their respective districts.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said “We are delighted to provide these essential resources to our State Member Units and Hockey Academies. This distribution drive aligns with our vision of building a strong foundation for hockey development in India. By equipping young players with quality hockey sticks, balls, and playing safety equipment, we aim to create an enabling environment that will enable them to thrive and reach their full potential.”

According to , Hockey Maharashtra’s Senior Vice President Manoj V Bhore, “It is one of the best initiatives by Hockey India. It has helped numerous underprivileged players in junior and sub-junior categories as they are now able to play with proper and quality equipment, which is a dream come true for them. The distribution drive is a big boost for those hockey aspirants who want to play the sport but can’t afford proper gear.

” Also, this move by Hockey India will definitely help in the promotion of the sport in all parts of the country and encourage more and more children to take up hockey as a sport.”

Hockey Kerala President V Sunil Kumar also applauded the distribution drive, “It is a brilliant move by Hockey India as it has motivated numerous children in the state to play hockey. Also, the kits and gear provided to us have been very helpful for our players who are participating in National Championships across age groups.