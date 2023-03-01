Hockey India congratulates Indian Men’s & Women’s Hockey Teams’ goalkeepers for Sportstar ACES 2023 award

Hockey India has congratulated the Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams’ goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Savita on receiving the Sportstar ACES 2023 award last evening in Mumbai.



PR Sreejesh was named Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) for his outstanding performance in 2022. Savita received the Sportstar ACES Sportswoman of the Year award (Team Sports).

The Indian Women’s Team Captain led the team to a Bronze Medal performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. She was also instrumental in the team winning the inaugural FIH Women’s Nations Cup.

Hockey India also congratulated Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Odisha was awarded the ‘Best State for Sports Promotion’. The Odisha Government along with Hockey India recently hosted the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 held in Bhubaneswar – Rourkela.