Hockey; India beat Argentina 4-2 end the tour on winning note

Buenos Aires , 14 April : India ended their tour of Argentina on a memorable note, winning the fourth and final practice match 4-2 here in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Rupinder Pal (3’), Jaskaran Singh (12’) Shilanand Lakra (50’) and Surender Kumar (58’). scored for the winners Argentina’s two goals came from Leandro Tolini (14’) and Pedro Ibarra (54’).

India wasted no time getting off the blocks with Mandeep Singh winning a Penalty Corner, which was put away into the net by Rupinder.

Encouraged by the early goal, the visitors dominated possession and flooded the Argentinian circle. Three minutes before the end of the first quarter, the visitors doubled their lead through Jaskaran’s impressive field goal.

Argentina, though, pulled one back through Tolini just before the close of the first quarter. The hosts started to look comfortable on the ball and tested the Indian defence in the second quarter.

Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh made a fine save from an Argentine penalty corner to protect his side’s lead.

The final minutes of the second quarter saw both sides looking good in attack but couldn’t convert their circle entries into goals. India made a bright start to the second half with Varun Kumar going on a powerful run and winning a penalty penalty corner. However, the Argentinian defence calmly dealt with the threat this time to deny India from restoring their two-goal advantage.

Minutes later in the third quarter, Argentina also won a penalty corner but goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, who has been in fine form on the tour, protected his side’s lead with a fine save.

Youngster Shilanand put India in command with a field goal ten minutes before full-time. Argentina scored their second through a penalty stroke in the 54th minute with senior Argentine defender Ibarra making no mistake.

However, Surender’s field goal two minutes from time, confirmed India’s victory, their fourth of the tour.