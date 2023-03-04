इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2023 10:49:14      انڈین آواز
Hockey India appoints South African Craig Fulton as new Chief Coach of Indian men’s hockey team

Hockey India has appointed South African Craig Fulton as new chief coach of the Indian men’s hockey team. Craig Fulton will succeed Graham Reid who resigned after India’s poor outing at the World Cup in January 2023.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said that Craig Fulton has tremendous experience in coaching and his work ethic induces confidence in raising the team’s performance in world hockey. Craig Fulton has nearly 25 years of coaching experience and earned 195 caps over a span of 10 years for South Africa. He also played Atlanta and Athens Olympic Games.

