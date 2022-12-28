Hockey India announces cash prizes for Indian team & support staff ahead of World Cup

AMN/ WEB DESK

Hockey India (HI) today announced cash prizes for the Indian team and support staff ahead of next month’s FIH men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

India will begin its campaign against Spain on the 13th of January and HI decided to reward the team members with 25 lakh rupees each and the support staff with five lakh rupees each for a gold medal-winning feat at the prestigious quadrennial event.

A silver medal would see the players walk away with 15 lakh rupees and the support staff would be awarded three lakh rupees, while a bronze medal will see them being awarded 10 lakh rupees each, while the support staff would be entitled to a prize of two lakh rupees.

The decision was made by Hockey India Executive Board in a virtual meeting on the 24th of December.

Finishing on the podium at a Senior Men’s World Cup is not an easy task, and we hope this announcement will further increase the motivation levels of the already glory-hungry Indian Men’s Hockey Team, said HI president Dilip Tirkey.

India last stood on the World Cup podium in 1975 where it lifted the coveted title, beating Pakistan in the final held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.