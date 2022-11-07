Hockey India announces cash incentives for both men’s and women’s team members for every win

AMN

Indian Hockey players received a big boost yesterday with Hockey India announcing a new policy under which both the men’s and women’s team members and support staff will be given annual cash incentives.

According to the policy, Hockey India will give away a cash award of Rs 50,000 annually to the playing members of both the men’s and women’s teams and Rs 25,000 each to the support staff for every win the Indian teams register.

HI, President Dilip Tirkey said in a release that he strongly believes this announcement will boost the morale of the Indian Teams as they prepare for the prestigious World Cup in January and the Asian Games. While every player in the core group is employed, an incentive like this will attract more youngsters to play hockey.

The governing body had earlier announced two lakh rupees for each player and one lakh rupees for each support staff of the Indian junior men’s team following their title win at the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup.

Describing it as a “landmark decision”, HI secretary general Bholanath Singh said that it would not only lift the spirit of the Indian teams to vie harder for victories but it would also make young aspiring hockey players believe that hockey can be a financially viable sport.

India defeated Spain 3-1 in their FIH Pro League match in Bhubaneswar yesterday. Overall, India had a good outing at the FIH Pro League with the men’s team winning both its matches against New Zealand and Spain. India currently are at the top of the points table with 8 points.

India will be hosting the 2023 men’s hockey World Cup from January 13 to 29 in Bhubaneswar.