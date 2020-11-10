India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
Joe Biden to be the 46th President of USA
Bihar: 58% polling recorded in final phase of assembly elections
Online application process for Haj 2021 begins
Joe Biden: From a Small House to White House
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Nov 2020 02:25:33      انڈین آواز

Hockey: Eager to play in Asian Champions Trophy,” Midfielder Sumit

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

The Asian Champions Hockey Trophy is tentatively scheduled to be played in Dhaka, early March next year and midfielder Sumit feels, this will be a perfect platform to test where the team stands.

” The Asian Champions Trophy next year will show the level we are at and how much we will need to further improve ahead of the Olympic Games,” the midfielder told Hockey India.

Sumit who was part of the India Colts Team that won the FIH Junior Men’s World Cup in 2016 said “We have been very fortunate to resume training and we have been provided with a bio-safe environment by SAI and Hockey India to hone our skills.

Speaking of the on-going National Coaching Camp in SAI, Bengaluru, He said . “Though we won’t be competing this year due to the pandemic, the sessions are planned in such a way that we play matches against each other where we are expected to bring out our best.

“We have something called as red sessions which are high intensity sessions and I can tell that we are in much better form both mentally and physical than when we started out in August after mandatory quarantine.”

Having missed out some important tournaments last year due to a wrist-injury, Sumit says he is eager to compete and wear the India jersey.

“I had suffered a wrist injury during the FIH Men’s Series Finals in Bhubaneswar last June. It was a long road to recovery and I was happy to have been picked for the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year where I got to play against top teams.

To make the Indian Team, one has to be really good in executing what is expected of us and there is good internal competition. For now, I am giving my 100 per cent in training and I look forward to hopefully playing in the Asian Champions Trophy and defending our Title next year,”said Sumit who hails from Sonipat. .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf; Aadil Bedi leads round one with a flawless 65

HSB / Panchkula Chandigarh based Aadil Bedi carded a flawless seven-under-65 at his home course to emerge s ...

Hockey: Eager to play in Asian Champions Trophy,” Midfielder Sumit

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Asian Champions Hockey Trophy is tentatively scheduled to be played in Dh ...

خبرنامہ

بائیڈن حکومت سازی میں مصروف، ٹرمپ کا نتائج تسلیم کرنے سے انکار

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخابات 2020 کے غیر حتمی و غیر سر ...

مقامی طور پر تیار کی گئی اشیا سے دیوالی منائیں: وزیراعظم کی عوام سے اپیل

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک کے شہریوں پر زور دیا ہے کہوہ اس س ...

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!