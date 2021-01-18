World largest COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country; Over 1.91 lakh people inoculated on day one
Hockey: Beauty Dungdung’s hat-trick helps India beat Chile Jr Women’s Team 5-3

AMN / Santiago (Chile)

Riding on Beauty Dungdung’s hat- trick Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team defeated Chile 5-3 in the opening match of the tour at the Prince of Wales Country Club here.

In a high-scoring encounter, Beauty Dungdung (29′, 38′, 52′), Lalrindiki (14′) and Sangita Kumari (30′) scored for the winners,. Chile’s goals were scored by Simone Avelli (10′), Paula Sanz (25′) and Fernanda Arrieta (49′).

The match started with the Chile Junior Team retaining most of the possession, and scoring in the 10th minute as Simone Avelli was on the end of a perfect pass to score the hosts’ opening goal.

However, India struck back just 4 minutes later as Forward Lalrindiki found herself in the right spot at the right time to score the equalizer in the 14th minute.

The hosts earned a penalty corner in the 25th minute and Paula Sanz was successful in converting it to give her side a 2-1 lead.

Despite the setback, India continued to fight back, and dominated proceedings in the latter stages of the 2nd quarter, and scored twice in two minutes to turn the game around.

First, it was Beauty Dungdung in the 29th minute who finished off a beautiful team move to make it 2-2, and then Sangita Kumari saw her shot hit the back of the goalposts, which made it 3-2 in India’s favour. The visitors then took control of the match in the last two quarters, keeping possession, and initiating swift attacking moves to build pressure on their opponents.

The pressure did finally pay off in the 38th minute as Beauty Dungdung added a second to her name, and India’s fourth goal. However, Chile’s Junior Eves made use of a Penalty Corner in the 49th minute to pull a goal back through Fernanda Arrieta, and make for a nervy finish to the game.

But Indians did not leave any room for a Chilean comeback, as they added a fifth goal to their tally in the 52nd minute through Beauty Dungdung to make it 5-3,.

