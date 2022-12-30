FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Dec 2022 01:56:57      انڈین آواز

2 lakh primary milk dairies will be opened at panchayat level across the country: Amit Shah

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah has said that in three years, two lakh primary milk dairies will be opened at the panchayat level across the country to benefit the milk producers and make India a leading milk producer and exporter. He was speaking at a public gathering in Mandya today after inaugurating a mega-dairy in Karnataka.

The Home Minister assured the cooperative milk producers of all the technical assistance from the Cooperative ministry.

Praising the growth of milk cooperatives in Karnataka, the Union Cooperative minister said that the milk processing in the state has grown from 66000 kilolitres in 1975 to 82 lakh kilolitres every day now, the milk federation turnover has increased from four crore rupees in 1975 to 25000 crore rupees now.

He said 80 percent of the revenue goes to the milk-producing farmers. Today Karnataka has 15,210 milk cooperatives where 26.22 lakh farmers supply milk.

Under Ksheera Bhagya Yojana, 65 lakh litres of milk is distributed in anganwadis where each child gets to drink 150 ml of milk every day in the state. Mr. Shah said that both Amul in Gujarat and Nandini in Karnataka can join hands to work for the welfare of milk-producing farmers in the country.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی کی والدہ ہیرا بین مودی کا انتقال PM

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کی والدہ ہیرا بین کا انتقال ہوگیا ہے۔ ا ...

بزنس ڈائجسٹ

بھارت، بنگلہ دیش اقتصادی ساجھیداریبھارت اور بنگلہ دیش نے اق ...

پلاسٹک نے کشمیری خواتین کے لیے روزگار مشکل بنا دیا

سمیر مشتاقکشمیر میں خواتین کاریگروں کے پاس روایتی ٹوکریاں ب ...

MARQUEE

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart