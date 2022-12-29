HM Amit Shah emphasizes on need to dismantle ecosystem aiding, abetting terrorist-separatist campaign

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphasized the need to dismantle terror ecosystem comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of common man. The Minister said this while holding a review meeting in New Delhi yesterday, on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the development aspects of the region. During the meeting, Mr Shah directed officials to follow the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces shot dead four terrorists travelling in a truck in the Sidhra area of Jammu. The Home Minister also reviewed the various developmental works being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasised on timely completion of projects. Mr. Shah directed the officials to strive their best to achieve 100 percent saturation of the beneficiaries under various schemes and ensure the benefits of development reaches every section of society. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (Intelligence Bureau), RAW Chief, and other senior officials of the Government attended the meeting.