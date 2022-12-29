heater
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Dec 2022 01:32:46      انڈین آواز

HM Amit Shah emphasizes on need to dismantle ecosystem aiding, abetting terrorist-separatist campaign

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphasized the need to dismantle terror ecosystem comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of common man. The Minister said this while holding a review meeting in New Delhi yesterday, on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the development aspects of the region. During the meeting, Mr Shah directed officials to follow the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces shot dead four terrorists travelling in a truck in the Sidhra area of Jammu. The Home Minister also reviewed the various developmental works being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasised on timely completion of projects. Mr. Shah directed the officials to strive their best to achieve 100 percent saturation of the beneficiaries under various schemes and ensure the benefits of development reaches every section of society. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (Intelligence Bureau), RAW Chief, and other senior officials of the Government attended the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائجسٹ

بھارت، بنگلہ دیش اقتصادی ساجھیداریبھارت اور بنگلہ دیش نے اق ...

پلاسٹک نے کشمیری خواتین کے لیے روزگار مشکل بنا دیا

سمیر مشتاقکشمیر میں خواتین کاریگروں کے پاس روایتی ٹوکریاں ب ...

دسترخوان پر باجرے کی شان

عندلیب اخترعام طور پر جوار، باجرے جیسے موٹے اناج کوجانوروں ا ...

MARQUEE

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart