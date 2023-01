AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on a day-long visit. At Jammu Airport the Union Minister was received by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials. Soon after his arrival, Home Minister went to Raj Bhawan where he is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Home Minister is also likely to visit Dhangri, Rajouri where he is scheduled to meet the families of twin terror attack victims.