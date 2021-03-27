Tours to Argentina, Germany helped players to be prepared for Olympics; Women’s Hockey Vice Skipper Savita
Democracy murdered in Bihar: Congress
United States, Europe pledge deeper cooperation to counter China
PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Bangladesh
HM Amit Shah appeals to voters to vote in large numbers in West Bengal and Assam

Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed to the voters of Assam and West Bengal to participate in the first phase of polling in huge numbers. In a series of tweet today, Mr. Shah said, he appeal to the people of Assam to vote in large numbers to maintain peace, development and prosperity.

He said, participation of voters is the pillar of progress in the State. He also appealed to the voters of West Bengal to cast their votes fearlessly to restore the pride of Bengal. He said, every vote will enable to create a Bengal which was imagined by Subhash Chandra Bose, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

