HM Amit Shah appeals to voters to vote in large numbers in West Bengal and Assam

AMN

Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed to the voters of Assam and West Bengal to participate in the first phase of polling in huge numbers. In a series of tweet today, Mr. Shah said, he appeal to the people of Assam to vote in large numbers to maintain peace, development and prosperity.

He said, participation of voters is the pillar of progress in the State. He also appealed to the voters of West Bengal to cast their votes fearlessly to restore the pride of Bengal. He said, every vote will enable to create a Bengal which was imagined by Subhash Chandra Bose, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.