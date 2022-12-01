HIV infection rate declines by 46 % between 2010 and 2021: NACO

AMN

National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) has revealed that the country’s annual rate of HIV infection has declined by 46 per cent between 2010 and 2021 against global average of 32 per cent. According to NACO, AIDS-related mortalities have also declined by 76 per cent against the global average of 52 per cent during the period.

In a video message released during an event on the occasion of World AIDS Day in New Delhi on Thursday, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ministry Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stressed that people must adopt an inclusive and multisectoral attitude to eliminate AIDS. She said that the central government’s HIV and AIDS for Establishment Policy, 2022 will safeguard the dignity of people infected with and affected by HIV and AIDS in various institutions and organizations.

Health and Family Welfare Special Secretary S Gopalkrishnan and several dignitaries from the World Health Organization and The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS were present during the event.