FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Dec 2022 11:49:13      انڈین آواز

HIV infection rate declines by 46 % between 2010 and 2021: NACO

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) has revealed that the country’s annual rate of HIV infection has declined by 46 per cent between 2010 and 2021 against global average of 32 per cent. According to NACO, AIDS-related mortalities have also declined by 76 per cent against the global average of 52 per cent during the period.

In a video message released during an event on the occasion of World AIDS Day in New Delhi on Thursday, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ministry Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stressed that people must adopt an inclusive and multisectoral attitude to eliminate AIDS. She said that the central government’s HIV and AIDS for Establishment Policy, 2022 will safeguard the dignity of people infected with and affected by HIV and AIDS in various institutions and organizations.

Health and Family Welfare Special Secretary S Gopalkrishnan and several dignitaries from the World Health Organization and The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS were present during the event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

TRAI starts consultations to put in place a mechanism to display name of caller on mobile

SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart