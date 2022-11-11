Himachal Pradesh ready to go for elections tomorrow

file photo

AMN

All arrangements have been put in place for tomorrow’s assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 412 candidates, including 24 women, are in the fray for 68 seats in the state. Polling, which will start at 8 AM, will end at 5 in the evening. Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg told media that 157 all-women polling stations have been set up in the state where polling officers, staff, and security personnel will be women.

The BJP and Congress are contesting all 68 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party has fielded its candidates in 67 constituencies. Among other parties – CPI(M) is contesting 11 seats, BSP 53 seats, CPI on 1, and others on 45. The number of independent candidates is 99.

Meanwhile, Himachal Government has declared public holiday tomorrow for the employees working in all government offices, boards, Corporations, Educational Institutions, and industrial establishments situated in the state to exercise their right to franchise. It will also be a paid holiday for daily waged employees.