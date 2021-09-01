Himachal Pradesh is doing well in vaccination of its eligible population

AMN / SHIMLA

Himachal Pradesh has achieved a unique distinction of achieving cent percent target of first dose of Covid-19 vaccination above the age of 18 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the State Government and has agreed to virtually address the people of the State on 6th of September. He will also interact with few frontline workers, who have done exceptional work in achieving this target.

While presiding over a video conferencing meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Chief Medical Officers and other senior officers of the state from Shimla yesterday Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that health workers would also interact with the Prime Minister and share their views regarding making this vaccination campaign a success.

Chief Minister directed the officers that adequate arrangements should be made for sitting of general public at the venue where the event would be screened.