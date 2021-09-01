Indian Ambassador in Qatar meets Taliban’s representative; discusses safety of Indians in Afghanistan
India’s GDP growth rebounds to 20.1% in Q1 on low base
U.S. ends 20-year war in Afghanistan as final evacuation flight leave Kabul
Rahul Gandhi terms Revamped Jallianwala Bagh Memorial an ‘Insult’ to Martyrs
Himachal Pradesh is doing well in vaccination of its eligible population

SHIMLA

Himachal Pradesh has achieved a unique distinction of achieving cent percent target of first dose of Covid-19 vaccination above the age of 18 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the State Government and has agreed to virtually address the people of the State on 6th of September. He will also interact with few frontline workers, who have done exceptional work in achieving this target.

While presiding over a video conferencing meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Chief Medical Officers and other senior officers of the state from Shimla yesterday Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that health workers would also interact with the Prime Minister and share their views regarding making this vaccination campaign a success.

Chief Minister directed the officers that adequate arrangements should be made for sitting of general public at the venue where the event would be screened.

It is going to be a start from scratch in the second half of the IPL season: Pravin Amre

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre feels that though his side is currently at the ...

Hope to compete in Paris 2024 Olympics & Paralympics; Para Javelin thrower Sumit Antil

Harpal Singh Bedi Para Javelin thrower Sumit Antil who won gold with a world record show on Tuesday exuded ...

Women boxers lead gold rush as India finishes with 39 medals Including 14 Gold at ASBC Asian Youth & Jr Boxing

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 31 August: The quartet of Neha (54kg), Preeti Dahiya (60 Kg) Sneha Kumari (66k ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

