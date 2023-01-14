Himachal Pradesh govt restores old pension scheme in first cabinet meeting

AMN

The Himachal Pradesh government restored the old pension scheme in its first cabinet meeting on Friday, fulfilling the poll promise of the Congress. The Cabinet decided to provide OPS to all the Government employees who are presently covered under the defined contributory pension scheme also referred to as NPS. This will benefit to about 1.36 lakh NPS employees in the State.

The State Cabinet in its first meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held in Shimla on Friday unanimously passed a resolution thanking the people of Himachal Pradesh for reposing their faith and confidence in the policies and programmes of Congress.

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee for finalizing the roadmap for implementation of the promises made by Congress during the elections for creating one lakh employment opportunities in the State.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee for finalizing the roadmap for implementation of the promises made by the Congress Party during the elections for granting 1500 rupees to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years.