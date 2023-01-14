FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jan 2023 01:14:02      انڈین آواز

Himachal Pradesh govt restores old pension scheme in first cabinet meeting

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Himachal Pradesh government restored the old pension scheme in its first cabinet meeting on Friday, fulfilling the poll promise of the Congress. The Cabinet decided to provide OPS to all the Government employees who are presently covered under the defined contributory pension scheme also referred to as NPS. This will benefit to about 1.36 lakh NPS employees in the State.

The State Cabinet in its first meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held in Shimla on Friday unanimously passed a resolution thanking the people of Himachal Pradesh for reposing their faith and confidence in the policies and programmes of Congress.

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee for finalizing the roadmap for implementation of the promises made by Congress during the elections for creating one lakh employment opportunities in the State.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee for finalizing the roadmap for implementation of the promises made by the Congress Party during the elections for granting 1500 rupees to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم کی نیتی آیوگ میں ماہرین اقتصادیات سے بات چیت

وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے آج پہلے نیتی آیوگ میں معروف ماہ ...

بھارت عالمی سطح پر موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں کو کم کرنے میں سب سے آگے ہے, ہردیپ سنگھ پوری AUTO EXPO:

آٹو ایکسپو 2023 سے خطاب کرتے ہوئے پیٹرولیم اور قدرتی گیس کے وزی ...

پارلیمنٹ کا بجٹ اجلاس اِس ماہ کی 31 تاریخ سے شروع ہوگا

پارلیمنٹ کا بجٹ اجلاس اِس ماہ کی 31تاریخ سے شروع ہوگا اور 6 اپر ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart