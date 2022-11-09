Himachal Pradesh: Election Commission trying innovative ways to attract youth to polling booths in upcoming Vidhan sabha election

AMN

In Himachal Pradesh, the Election Commission of India is trying innovative ways to attract youth to the polling booths in the upcoming Vidhan sabha election on 12th November. Events like Nukkad Naataks (street plays),

Voter awareness camps and Paragliding are being conducted in various districts. Schools and college students have also been roped in to encourage people to vote. This time, out of 55 lakh 92 thousand electors in the state, more than 1 lakh 93 thousand are between 18-19 years of age and are first-time voters. The commission urging all eligible voters, especially youth, to exercise their Right to Franchise, has released a song Kaun Karega Vote.