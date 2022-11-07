FreeCurrencyRates.com

Himachal Pradesh: Congress and BJP fighting in full force for assembly seats of three districts

Published On:

AMN

In the assembly elections of Himachal Pradesh, this time there will be more focus on the assembly seats of three districts- Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi.

It is clear that this time Congress has given its full strength on these seats. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to increase this victory figure.

Congress and BJP have given full force to win these seats. Most of the campaigning for these assembly seats is being done by Star Campaigner. In the 2017 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won four out of five seats in Chamba. While it won 11 out of 15 seats in Kangra district. Similarly, it had won nine out of ten seats in Mandi district. While Congress is trying to change this figure this time, the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to repeat its success again. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party is also trying to establish its party like the neighboring state of Punjab.

