Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands his Cabinet

AMN

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expanded his Cabinet today. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers at a function in Shimla today. Those who were inducted as cabinet ministers include Dhani Ram Shandil, Prof. Chander Kumar, Harshvardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh. Three ministers were inducted from Shimla district, while one each from Kangra, Solan, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts.