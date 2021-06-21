Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur launches COVID-19 Immune Vaccination Campaign for State in Shimla

AMN

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched COVID-19 Immune Vaccination Campaign for the State in Shimla today. Under this special vaccination campaign, about one lakh doses would be administered to individuals between the age group of 18-44 years per day. About three lakh people of this age group would be administered the vaccine during this three day special campaign.

Under this special campaign, cent percent population would also be covered with atleast first dose through on spot sessions in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Pangi region of district Chamba. Hard area of Dodra-Kwar region in district Shimla would also be covered with at least first dose by 25 June, by modality of daily sessions, including Sundays and holidays, if required through on spot sessions.

It may be recalled that so far 27.45 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered in the state and sufficient doses are available in the state.

Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to relax the condition of registration for vaccination in the rural areas but the process would remain in force for the urban areas. This would facilitate on spot registration of the people for vaccination in rural areas.